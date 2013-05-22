FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian energy firm BEH to meet investors for 250 mln Euro bond
May 22, 2013

Bulgarian energy firm BEH to meet investors for 250 mln Euro bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, May 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s BEH, the state largest energy holding company, will meet with potential investors in its 250-million-euro ($321.81 million) bond issue in late July and early August, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

BEH, which picked Citigroup to lead manage the bond issue, needs to refinance debt and invest in gas pipelines.

BEH’s executive Mikhail Andonov told Bulgaria’s parliament that it is planning financial roadshows in London, Luxembourg, Vienna and Berlin.

Citigroup has already provided bridge financing of 195 million euros to cover a loan from BNP Paribas to one of BEH’s subsidiaries.

The bond issue will cover the bridge financing and back the company’s participation in gas pipelines, including the Nabucco project to connect the Caspian region and the Middle East, and a link between Bulgaria and Greece.

BEH, rated BB+ with a stable outlook by rating agency Fitch, has assets worth 12.8 billion levs ($8.42 billion).

It owns all the major state energy companies, including electricity utility NEK, nuclear power plant operator Kozloduy, the operator of the thermal plant Maritsa East Two and natural gas providers Bulgargaz and Bulgartansgaz. ($1 = 0.7769 euros) ($1 = 1.5194 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Heavens)

