Bulgaria starts test trading at day-ahead power exchange

SOFIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria started test trading on Friday at its new day-ahead power exchange, which will become operational next month and help liberalise the country’s energy market and make it more transparent.

The state-owned Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) teamed up with Nord Pool Spot, Europe’s leading power market, to launch the day-ahead market in the middle of January and plans to introduce intraday market at a later stage.

“This is the first, very visible sign that Bulgaria is now transforming its energy system more towards a market-based system,” said Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, a director of the European Commission’s energy division, who attended the first dry run.

The launch of the exchange has helped Bulgaria settle European Union antitrust charges that it blocks rivals in the Bulgarian wholesale power market. To settle the case, Sofia pledged to ensure that state power producers provide electricity for sale via the power exchange for the next five years.

However, the Balkan country’s plans to gradually liberalise its energy market are likely to result in higher electricity prices in the European Union’s poorest member state initially, officials said.

Serbia and Croatia are also due to launch day-ahead power exchanges next year.

Bulgaria is working with the European Commission and the World Bank on a model that will allow it to gradually phase out regulated energy prices for small businesses and households while protecting the most vulnerable consumers.

At present, 58 percent of the electricity in the country is sold at regulated prices.

A recent energy report by the EU Commission showed that almost every second Bulgarian household does not have sufficient heating during the winter months.

Electricity bills eat up over 30 percent of Bulgarians’ incomes, especially during the winter months, the report said, compared with an EU average of 10 percent. Protests against high power costs toppled the first centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov in 2013, although it was elected back to power in October 2014. ($1 = 1.7873 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton)