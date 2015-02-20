UPDATE 1-AES, ContourGlobal agree to renegotiate Bulgaria power deals

* MOUs signed, minister hopes for deal by end-March

* ContourGlobal says any change should not hurt investment (Adds ContourGlobal comment)

SOFIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Two U.S. power companies have agreed to negotiate lower prices for the electricity they produce in Bulgaria, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on Friday.

High energy prices are politically sensitive in the European Union’s poorest country and sparked protests which toppled the government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov in February 2013.

AES and ContourGlobal sell electricity to public power provider NEK under 15-year contracts. Their two coal-fired plants produce about 20 percent of the country’s power.

“AES, ContourGlobal and NEK signed today memorandums of understanding to renegotiate the long-term power purchase agreements,” Petkova told reporters. “I do hope we will be able to do so by the end of March”.

Indebted NEK also agreed to pay about 600 million levs ($347 million) owed to the two plants.

NEK was ordered to renegotiate the power supply deals by the country’s energy regulator in May 2014.

It was told to secure a price reduction of at least 30 percent to contracts which the regulator said breached European Union competition rules.

Petkova told reporters that Brussels has not yet ruled on whether the contracts breach EU rules on state aid.

She declined to elaborate by how much the cost can be lowered or whether the contracts would be extended.

In a separate statement, ContourGlobal said any change in the deal should safeguard the investment made in a 908-megawatt plant in the Maritza East coal-mining complex in southeastern Bulgaria. It said the company should be compensated if a price reduction is agreed.

“It is ContourGlobal’s position that any such agreement, if reached, will not change the economic equilibrium of the contract entered into in 2001 which facilitated the investment of 650 million euros to completely reconstruct the plant,” it said.

ContourGlobal, whose supply contract with NEK is valid through 2024, also said it believed that deal did not breach any national or EU rules.

AES has invested 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) in a 670 megawatt thermal power plant in the same coal-mining complex. It started operations in 2011.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)