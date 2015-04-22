FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria signs agreement with Nord Pool Spot for power exchange
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria signs agreement with Nord Pool Spot for power exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s state-owned Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) has signed a cooperation agreement with Europe’s leading power market Nord Pool Spot aimed at setting up the Balkan country’s first day-ahead power exchange, it said on Wednesday.

The exchange is planned to start operations by the end of the year, with plans for an intraday market at a later stage.

“The signing of the Cooperation Agreement is an important step in the implementation of an electricity exchange and we are pleased that IBEX will be supported by the leading European power exchange operator Nord Pool Spot,” Jacklen Koen, head of Bulgarian Energy Holding, which controls IBEX, said in a statement.

Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams

