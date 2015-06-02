FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bulgaria fines power distributors for abuse of dominant position
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 2, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria fines power distributors for abuse of dominant position

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds distributors’ reactions)

SOFIA, June 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had fined the local units of three foreign-owned power distributors, EVN, based in Austria, along with CEZ and Energo-Pro, both Czech-based, for abusing their dominant market positions.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said in a statement the three had imposed unreasonably high prices for using the low-voltage grid, restricting competition and affecting the interests of consumers.

CEZ was fined 558,446 levs ($315,043), EVN was hit with a fine of 441,380 levs and Energo-Pro was fined 167,256 levs.

A CEZ spokeswoman said the company had yet to receive the ruling but said CEZ had not breached Bulgarian and European laws and would launch an appeal aganst the ruling in court.

Energo-Pro also said it had yet to receive the ruling but denied any wrongdoing. EVN was not immediately available to comment.

Last year, the anti-monopoly watchdog accused the three of breaching competition rules by setting unreasonably high prices for telecoms providers to access their power networks.

Electricity bills are politically sensitive in the European Union’s poorest country and protests against power prices toppled a previous government in 2013. ($1 = 1.7726 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
