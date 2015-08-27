Bulgaria approves power price cut deal with ContourGlobal

SOFIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s energy regulator on Thursday approved the power purchasing agreement between U.S. power company ContourGlobal and the Balkan country’s public power provider NEK.

In July, ContourGlobal and AES agreed to cut the price of electricity they sell to NEK in exchange for the debt-ridden state power provider making nearly 900 million levs ($519.54 million) in late payments.

Bulgaria’s state-owned energy holding company BEH is considering a syndicated loan of about 1 billion levs to pay back delayed dues to the two U.S. thermal power producers.

“At a closed sitting earlier today, the commission approved the agreement between NEK and ContourGlobal on amendments to the energy purchase contract,” Ivan Ivanov, chair of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (KEVR), told reporters.

“The commission kept its engagement in terms of the two agreements with the power plants,” he said.

KEVR approved the agreement between AES and NEK in June.

The cut in capacity payments for AES’s Bulgarian’s 670 megawatt (MW) coal-fired plant is about 14 percent, and for ContourGlobal’s 908 MW generator it is about 17 percent.

The deals could boost Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s government, as the Balkan country has been struggling to keep politically sensitive electricity costs at bay and cut the huge deficits in its inefficient energy sector.

High electricity prices sparked protests that toppled Borisov’s previous government in February 2013.

The two long-term power contracts, which expire in 2024 for ContourGlobal and in 2026 for AES, will not be extended, and the new arrangements will save about 1 billion levs for debt-ridden NEK. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by David Evans)