Bulgaria postpones power price hike after protests

SOFIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s energy watchdog has postponed a planned increase in energy prices for industry by a month following protests by businesses and pressure from the government.

Electricity costs are a politically sensitive issue in the European Union’s poorest country, where power bills consume a large slice of household income, especially in winter.

The state-owned Commission for Energy and Water Regulation had announced plans to increase power rates for industrial consumers by up to 20 percent from July 1 in an effort to cut huge deficits in the inefficient energy sector.

Last week, energy regulator chief Ivan Ivanov said the new prices would guarantee additional revenue for troubled state power utility NEK.

The plan, however, sparked a backlash from the centre-right government and business.

More than 1,250 Bulgarian companies suspended work or switched to reduced capacity on Friday to protest against the plan, while the government also opposed the regulator’s proposal.

The one-month delay will give the government additional time to “find reserves to optimise expenditures”, the energy regulator said in a statement late on Monday.

The cabinet is expected to announce new regulations in July, which would lessen some of the impact of the higher “obligation to society” fee on industrial consumers.

According to the government’s plan, large companies that consume more than 30 GWh (gigawatt hours) a year would benefit from an 85 percent discount on the renewable energy component of the “obligation to society” fee on the energy consumed above that threshold. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)