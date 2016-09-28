UPDATE 1-Bulgaria parliament approves state aid over cancelled nuclear project

(Adds Bulgaria seeking advice whether it can appeal court's ruling over Belene)

SOFIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's parliament voted on Wednesday to extend state aid to energy firm NEK, which must pay 620 million euros ($694 million) to Russia over a cancelled nuclear power project.

The country plans to pay at least 400 million euros to Russia's nuclear giant Rosatom by year-end, and hopes it will get the European Commission's approval for the aid by then.

An international court ruled in June that Sofia must pay the sum for the equipment produced by Rosatom for the Belene nuclear project, which Bulgaria abandoned in 2012 due to financial constraints along with U.S. and EU concerns over its energy dependence on Russia.

The Geneva-based court also ruled Bulgaria had to pay 167,000 euros per day in interest until the sum was fully paid.

On Wednesday, the government said in a statement it would seek advice from law firm White & Case whether or not Sofia could appeal the court's ruling.

Bulgaria gave a contract to Rosatom in 2006 to build two 1,000 megawatt reactors at Belene on the Danube River.

Failure to pay swiftly may prompt Russia to seek the insolvency of Bulgaria's public electricity provider NEK, putting at risk the stability of the whole energy sector, energy officials have said.

The aid funds will come from Bulgaria's relatively hefty fiscal reserve and will not have a negative impact on public finances, the head of the parliamentary budgetary commission, Menda Stoyanova, said.

Stoyanova said the aid would be repaid from the proceeds of the nuclear equipment the company will receive from Russia, but the exact terms of how and when were yet to be agreed.

Bulgaria is considering selling the 2,000 megawatt nuclear project to private investors, keeping a small state stake in it, after its attempt to sell the equipment to Iran failed.