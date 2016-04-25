UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's BEH agrees 535 mln euros loan financing

(Adds details, BEH CEO quote)

SOFIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Bulgarian state energy firm BEH has signed a 535 million euro ($602 million) bridge loan with three international banks which is to be refinanced by a global bond issue within a year, a senior BEH official said on Monday.

J.P. Morgan Securities, Bank of China and Banca IMI, the investment arm of Intesa Saopaolo, have already provided the bridge financing, BEH Chief Executive Petio Ivanov told a news conference.

BEH needs the proceeds to press ahead with a deal with U.S. firms AES and ContourGlobal, under which the two thermal power producers will lower the price at which they sell their output to public power provider NEK, a unit of BEH.

Ivanov said the size of the bond, earlier considered to be about 650 million euros ($731 million), would depend on the demand for such an issue on the global markets.

“Our plan is to go out at the global markets as soon as possible, but what is more important is to find the favourable moment. We will seek to raise at least what is needed to cover the bridge financing, but the final amount will depend on the demand at the market,” Ivanov told reporters.

A source, familiar with the arrangement, said J.P. Morgan and Banca IMI would be lead managers of the pending bond, while Bank of China will participate only in the bridge loan.

BEH has sought to raise the debt since May 2015 but the process hit a snag after lenders demanded state guarantees.

Bulgaria’s finance ministry has declined to extend such guarantees before the huge deficits in the energy system are properly addressed.

In September, credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded BEH’s long-term rating to BB- with a negative outlook, predicting weak credit ratios due to a widened tariff deficit at NEK.