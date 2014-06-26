FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria launches 1.493bn September 2024 bond at 160bp over mid-swaps
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014

Bulgaria launches 1.493bn September 2024 bond at 160bp over mid-swaps

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Bulgaria has launched a 1.493bn September 2024 euro-denominated bond at 160bp over mid-swaps, according to a source.

That is in line with revised price guidance of 160bp area over mid-swaps. Earlier on Thursday, the sovereign opened books at 170bp area over mid-swaps for pricing later in the day.

Bulgaria is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB- by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Bulgaria began taking indications of interest for the deal on Wednesday via Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)

