Bulgaria to begin talks on adopting the euro - finmin

SOFIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will begin talks on adopting the euro, its finance minister said on Thursday, adding that the Balkan country may join the preliminary exchange-rate mechanism for euro zone entry by the end of 2018, national Nova television reported.

Vladislav Goranov said Sofia would seek answers from the euro zone’s 19 member states on what it should do to be allowed in to the initial two-year ERM-2 exchange rate mechanism.

“(We will be asking) when and against what, against what structural measures they will be ready to allow Bulgaria into the euro zone’s waiting room,” Goranov told reporters in Lithuania, where he attended the official ceremony for the Baltic country’s euro entry.

When asked whether Bulgaria could join ERM-2 within the four-year mandate of his centre right-government that took office in November, he said: “I think it is absolutely possible”.

Goranov said there was a political consensus to adopt the single currency in the country, which has pegged its lev currency to the euro since 1997.

Analysts and bankers have urged the centre-right government to undertake steps to join the euro zone to boost confidence in the banking sector’s supervision, shattered after the collapse of the country’s fourth-largest lender last year.

Widespread corruption and rampant organised crime have prevented earlier attempts by the EU’s poorest member state to enter ERM-2, diplomats say. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)