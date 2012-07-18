FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast on Bulgaria bus carrying Israeli tourists, 3 dead-media
July 18, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Blast on Bulgaria bus carrying Israeli tourists, 3 dead-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 18 (Reuters) - An explosion on bus carrying Israeli tourists at the airport of the Black Sea city of Burgas killed three people on Wednesday, Bulgarian media said.

Bulgaria’s Focus news agency quoting unofficial sources said three people were killed and Bulgarian national radio said many people were injured in the blast.

Bulgarian police said they were investigating. They said they could not confirm whether there were casualities and declined any further comment. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
