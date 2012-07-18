TIMELINE-Attacks on Jewish targets, Israelis abroad

July 18 (Reuters) - Following is a timeline of major attacks on Jewish targets and Israelis abroad in the past 40 years:

Sept. 5, 1972 - The radical Palestinian group Black September infiltrates Israeli team quarters at the Munich Olympic Games and takes hostages.

-- Two Israeli athletes die in the initial attack and nine hostages along with five guerrillas and a West German policeman are killed during a subsequent shoot-out at the Munich airport.

Sept. 19, 1972 - A Black September letter bomb kills Ami Shehori, an attache at the Israeli embassy in London.

July 4, 1976 - Palestinian and leftist West German guerrillas hijack Air France airliner in Europe and divert it to Entebbe, Uganda. Israeli commandos strike and kill guerrillas while rescuing 98 Israeli and Jewish hostages. Three hostages and the head of the commando unit die in the violence.

Dec. 31, 1980 - A bomb blast wrecks the Jewish-owned Norfolk Hotel in Nairobi, killing 15 people and wounding more than 80.

June 3, 1982 - Israel’s ambassador to Britain is wounded in an attack blamed on Abu Nidal’s Palestinian Fatah group.

Dec. 27, 1985 - Guerrillas of Abu Nidal’s Fatah Revolutionary Council attack El Al counters at Rome and Vienna airports simultaneously, killing 19 people.

Sept. 6, 1986 - Arab gunmen kill 22 worshippers in a raid on Istanbul’s Neve Shalom synagogue, an attack blamed on Abu Nidal.

March 7, 1992 - Israeli embassy security chief in Ankara dies in a car bomb attack. Islamic Jihad claims responsibility.

March 17, 1992 - A car bomb smashes Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 people. Islamic Jihad claims responsibility.

July 18, 1994 - At least 96 people are killed when a bomb explodes at a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires.

July 27-28, 1994 - A car bomb targets the Israeli embassy in London, injuring 14. Twelve hours later, another car bomb at a Jewish fundraising group’s offices in London injures five.

April 11, 2002 - A truck explodes near an ancient Jewish shrine of El Ghriba synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba, killing 14 Germans, five Tunisians and a Frenchman.

July 4, 2002 - An Egyptian kills two at the El Al counter in Los Angeles airport before El Al guards shoot him dead.

Nov. 28, 2002 - Fifteen people are killed in car bomb attack on hotel frequented by Israeli tourists in Kenyan port of Mombasa as two missiles miss an Israeli airliner taking off from the city.

Nov. 15, 2003 - Car bombs explode outside two synagogues in Istanbul, killing 24 people.

July 30, 2004 - In the Uzbekistan capital, Tashkent, a suicide bomber with explosives strapped to his waist strikes the Israeli embassy killing at least two local people.

Feb. 1, 2008 - In Mauritania’s capital, Nouakchott, unidentified gunmen open fire on the Israeli embassy, injuring three bystanders including a French woman.

Nov. 26-29, 2008 - Coordinated bombing and shooting attacks by 10 gunmen, including on luxury hotels, kill 166 people in Mumbai. India blames the attacks on Pakistan-based militants, and the only surviving gunman says they were members of the group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). A Jewish centre in Mumbai was among the locations targeted and at least five people were killed including a rabbi and his wife when gunmen held them hostage.

Feb. 13, 2012 - Bombers target staff at Israel’s embassies in India and Georgia, wounding four people. The bombers succeeded in New Delhi and a car exploded. However the bomb in Tbilisi, underneath a diplomat’s car, was found and defused.

July 18, 2012 - Israel accuses Iran of carrying out a bomb attack that killed six people on a bus carrying Israeli tourists at a Bulgarian airport.