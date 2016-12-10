Four people killed in a cargo train explosion in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Four people were killed and another 12 were injured under the ruins of at least 20 buildings smashed after a cargo train carrying propane-butane derailed and exploded in the northeastern Bulgarian village of Hitrino, police said on Saturday.

"The explosion has also caused a fire. We do not expect a second blast, but the people from the village are being evacuated," said Nikolai Nikolov, head of fire safety and civil defence at the police.

Some 150 firemen are putting out the fire and searching for survivors. Police said they are investigating the incident.