a year ago
Bulgaria's Fibank says taken steps to increase capital
August 13, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Bulgaria's Fibank says taken steps to increase capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's third largest lender First Investment Bank (Fibank) said on Saturday it has already taken steps to raise its capital to meet the central bank's requirements following a health check on the Balkan country's banks.

Bulgaria's central bank has told Fibank to raise about 206 million levs ($117 million) in additional capital by April.

"The Bank has already taken concrete steps, approved by the BNB (central bank), with a view to increasing its capital buffers under the hypothetical Adverse Scenario," Fibank said in a statement.

A bank spokesman said the funds are to be secured earlier than the central bank deadline, but did not elaborate.

The central bank said on Saturday the asset quality review (AQR) showed banks needed to make adjustments worth 665 million levs in the way they valued their assets and had also prompted the need for a capital build up at two smaller lenders. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
