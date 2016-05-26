FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 26, 2016 / 2:31 PM / in a year

Bulgaria's Fibank repays state support of 1.2 bln levs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s third largest lender, First Investment Bank, has repaid in full the 1.2 billion levs ($688.03 million) of liquidity support provided by the government after a run on the bank two years ago, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The bank came under pressure in June 2014, days after the central bank took control of Corporate Commercial Bank, which later collapsed, triggering the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since the 1990s.

In an attempt to restore trust in the banking system the central bank has strengthened supervision rules and launched asset quality reviews and stress tests. Results from these health-checks will be published on August 13. ($1 = 1.7441 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

