SOFIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will target a fiscal deficit of around 3 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2014, Finance Minister Rumen Porozhanov told reporters on Wednesday, wider than an earlier planned target of 1.8 percent.

Porozhanov also said Bulgaria’s fiscal reserve stood at 6.6 billion levs (4.48 billion US dollar) at the end of June. (1 US dollar = 1.4723 Bulgarian lev) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Matthias Williams)