Bulgaria's third biggest lender says no restrictions on operations
#Financials
June 27, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's third biggest lender says no restrictions on operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s third largest lender, First Investment Bank, said on Friday it had not imposed any restrictions on operations following a sharp fall in its share price and increased deposit withdrawals.

“The bank has not restricted any operations,” Ivaylo Aleksandrov, a bank spokesman, told Reuters. He said the bank would shortly publish a statement.

The bank’s share price was down 26.98 percent as of 0931 GMT. It dipped as much as 18 percent on Thursday before ending down 4 percent on the day.

Reuters reporters saw dozens of people queuing outside three branches of the bank in central Sofia around midday on Friday.

Reporting by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
