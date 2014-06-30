FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares leap after state reassurances
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's First Investment Bank shares leap after state reassurances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Bulgaria’s First Investment Bank jumped 33.94 percent on low volume in early trade on Monday after the president gave reassurances that citizens’ bank deposits were safe despite runs on two major lenders.

The share price of Bulgaria’s third largest lender tumbled by about 24 percent on Friday as jittery depositors spooked by an earlier bank run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) rushed to withdraw savings.

“We see a recovery of trust in the market. The pick-up in the share price of First Investment Bank reflects a necessary correction after last week’s plunge and is also a result of the country’s resolve to support the banking system”, a trader with Sofia-based Karoll Brokerage told Reuters.

President Rosen Plevneliev, other senior politicians and the central bank have been trying to reassure Bulgarians that their savings are safe and backed by state guarantees. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, writing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.