FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bulgaria watchdog accuses six oil firms of price-fixing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Bulgaria watchdog accuses six oil firms of price-fixing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission said on Monday six oil companies operating on the retail fuel market in the Balkan country had been involved in cartel agreements on fuel prices.

The competition said Lukoil Bulgaria, part of LUKOIL , Shell Bulgaria, part of Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Eco Bulgaria, unit of Hellenic Petroleum , Petrol and Nis Petrol, which is controlled by Russia's Gazprom Neft had collaborated in breach of law to fix retail prices of diesel and gasoline.

The companies will have 30 days to comment on the commission's findings, which launched its probe into the fuel retailers earlier this year. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.