Bulgaria investigates possible fixing of fuel prices
February 25, 2016 / 2:13 PM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria investigates possible fixing of fuel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s anti-monopoly watchdog has launched an investigation into the country’s only oil refinery and seven fuel retailers for possible cartel agreements to fix prices of petrol and diesel fuels, it said on Wednesday.

The Commission for Protection of Competition said in a statement it had started investigating the Bulgarian units of Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Hellenic Petrolleum , Nis Petrol, Lukoil, Rompetrol and Bulgarian Petrol.

It has also launched a probe into Lukoil Neftochim Burgas oil refinery for possible breaches of competition rules while selling its fuels on the local market.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
