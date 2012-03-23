FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria raises Q2 wholesale gas prices by 12.7 pct
March 23, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 6 years

Bulgaria raises Q2 wholesale gas prices by 12.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s wholesale natural gas prices will rise by 12.7 percent from April 1 to reflect higher prices of alternative fuels on international markets, the energy watchdog decided on Friday.

The State Commission for Energy and Water Regulation set gas prices at 699 levs ($470) per 1,000 cubic metres before taxes for the second quarter of 2012, up from 620 levs at present.

The increase will also lead to a hike of heating tariffs in the European Union’s poorest country where energy prices remain a politically sensitive issue. Winter power and heating bills eat up a large part of wages and pensions that are still well below those in the West.

Bulgaria, which meets almost all of its gas needs with imports from Russia’s Gazprom, is trying to arrange a price discount of about 10 percent in its gas supply deal for this year.

$1 = 1.4746 Bulgarian levs Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Andrew Callus

