Azerbaijan studies shipping gas to Bulgaria and beyond

SOFIA, July 18 (Reuters) - Azeri state gas company SOCAR will look into shipping natural gas to Bulgaria and transporting it on to other southeastern European countries, Bulgaria's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

SOCAR Balkan and Bulgarian state gas company Bulgartransgaz have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at studying options for additional routes to supply and transport Azeri gas, the ministry said in a statement.

"SOCAR expresses readiness to study the technical and the trade capabilities of the gas network of Bulgartransgaz ... to transit additional volumes of natural gas through Bulgaria to other European markets," it said.

The potential supplies would come on top of already agreed shipment of 1.0 billion cubic meters a year of Azeri gas to Bulgaria from the Shah Deniz II gas field from 2020.

Bulgaria, which gets over 95 percent of its gas from Russia's Gazprom, hopes to build a gas hub at the Black Sea port of Varna and attract both Azeri and Russian gas for it. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Potter)