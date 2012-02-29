Bulgaria, Russia to decide on S.Stream gas link by Nov

* Final decision on Bulgarian stretch due by November

* Sofia seeks discount on gas prices from Gazprom

* Bulgaria to hold talks on new supply deal from 2013

SOFIA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Sofia and Moscow will seek to speed up work on the Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline and make a final investment decision for the Bulgarian stretch by November, Bulgarian Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said on Wednesday.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said in January it has pushed forward the start of construction of the pipeline, designed to bypass neighbouring Ukraine, through which Russian natural gas is now piped to Europe.

“Our common goal is to finalise preparatory work so, by November, to be able to take a final investment decision on the Bulgarian stretch,” he told reporters after meeting Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller.

Miller declined to comment after the meeting.

South Stream, a rival to European-backed pipeline projects to ship gas from the Caspian region, is expected to export around 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of Russian gas to southern Europe starting from 2015.

Gazprom owns 50 percent of the South Stream project, which is estimated to cost more than 15 billion euros ($19.3 billion). Italy’s Eni has 20 percent, and France’s EDF and Germany’s Wintershall each own 15 percent.

Bulgaria, which meets almost all of its natural gas needs from Gazprom, hopes to get a discount in gas prices under the existing contracts, which expire at the end of the year, in the next month or two, Traikov said.

The European Union’s poorest member state will also hold talks for signing a direct gas supply deal with Gazprom as of 2013 with a new price formula that should include spot prices and decrease the link to the price of oil, Traikov said.

“For the current gas supply deals we are starting negotiations immediately to achieve lower prices. I hope, and that was Mr Miller’s commitment, to have a decision on the issue in a month, two at most,” Traikov said.

Bulgaria imports about 2.8 bcm from Gazprom a year. The price in the first quarter was about $500 per 1,000 square metres.

The natural gas wholesaler Bulgargaz has already proposed a 26 percent increase in prices to its customers for the second quarter. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Anthony Barker)