FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgarian economy grows 0.4 pct y/y in Q1
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Bulgarian economy grows 0.4 pct y/y in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 15 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian economy edged up in the first quarter by 0.1 percent versus the previous three months, statistics office flash estimate data showed on Wednesday.

On an annual basis, the gross domestic product grew by a real 0.4 percent from January to March, as recession in the euro zone weighs on the small economy, reliant on exports to it.

The finance ministry forecast economic expansion at 1.0 percent this year mainly due to weaker exports and meagre domestic demand.

Bulgaria GDP Q1/13 Q4/12 Q3/12 Q2/12

pct change y/y +0.4 +0.6 +0.7 +0.8 pct change q/q +0.1 0.0 +0.1 +0.1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.