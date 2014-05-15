FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarian economy grows 1.1 pct in Q1
May 15, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgarian economy grows 1.1 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s economy grew 1.1 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2014, after it expanded 1.2 percent in October-December, a flash estimate of the statistics office showed on Thursday. On a quarterly basis, the gross domestic product was 0.2 percent, seasonally adjusted data showed as slow growth in the euro zone weighs on the small economy, reliant on exports to it. The Socialist-led government has forecast economic expansion at 2.1 percent this year, while the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund see growth at 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Bulgaria GDP Q1/14 Q4/13 Q3/13 Q2/13 pct change y/y +1.1 +1.2 +0.9 +0.4 pct change q/q +0.2 +0.3 +0.4 +0.1 (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)

