FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria proposes 6pct power price cut after protests
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Bulgaria proposes 6pct power price cut after protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s energy regulator proposed an average 6.4 percent cut in household electricity prices on Friday, less than the eight-percent cut promised by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov who resigned last week after mass protests over high utility bills.

The regulator proposed a 7.3 percent price cut for customers of Austria’s EVN, a 6.7 percent cut for customers of Czech CEZ and 5.3 percent cut for those of Czech Energo-Pro.

The regulator said it would consult with the public over the cuts and decide on the new tariffs on March 5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.