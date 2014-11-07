PROFILE-Bulgaria's Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov

SOFIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Position: Bulgarian Finance Minister

Incumbent: Vladislav Goranov

Date of Birth: April 30, 1977

Term: Took office as finance minister on November 7, 2014 and could stay in the job until parliamentary elections in 2018.

Key Facts:

-- Vladislav Goranov served as deputy finance minister in charge of the budget in the centre-right GERB party government that was in office from 2009 until early 2013.

-- An advocate of strict fiscal policies, Goranov says he will work to maintain the currency board regime which pegs Bulgaria’s lev currency to the euro and is seen as key to macroeconomic stability.

-- A close ally of new Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, he has also held various other positions at the agriculture ministry and the finance ministry.

-- In early 2014 Goranov, one of GERB’s lawmakers, surprisingly quit parliament to pursue a career in the private sector. A few months later, he became chief executive of Municipal Bank, controlled by Sofia’s municipality.

-- As finance minister, Goranov inherits Bulgaria’s worst banking crisis since the 1990s and a widening fiscal deficit. He will need to raise new debt to cover budget shortfalls and to stabilise the banking system.

-- He must also improve tax collection, cut red tape and tackle graft to attract sorely needed foreign investment.

-- Goranov will have to deal with the fallout from a collapse in Corporate Commercial Bank and ensure that guaranteed deposits are paid out.

-- He has pledged policies that would make Bulgaria eligible to join the euro zone, a long-term aim of successive Bulgarian governments. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Catherine Evans)