Bulgaria will keep fiscal discipline, president says

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will maintain fiscal discipline over the next two years, the country’s president said on Wednesday, after nationwide protests felled the austerity-minded government and raised questions over economic policy.

“What we will be seeing in the next 1-2 years in Bulgaria is not any break of fiscal discipline, not any attempt to jeopardise our achievement of a very low deficit, but on the other side a switch to more productive policies in favour of employment and social care,” Rosen Plevneliev told reporters on a visit to Brussels.