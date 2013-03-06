FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria will keep fiscal discipline, president says
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Bulgaria will keep fiscal discipline, president says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will maintain fiscal discipline over the next two years, the country’s president said on Wednesday, after nationwide protests felled the austerity-minded government and raised questions over economic policy.

“What we will be seeing in the next 1-2 years in Bulgaria is not any break of fiscal discipline, not any attempt to jeopardise our achievement of a very low deficit, but on the other side a switch to more productive policies in favour of employment and social care,” Rosen Plevneliev told reporters on a visit to Brussels.

