Bulgaria economy growth slows to 0.8 pct in 2012

SOFIA, March 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s economy grew by a real 0.5 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter of 2012, in line with preliminary estimate, bringing the full-year growth to 0.8 percent, the statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

On quarterly basis, the gross domestic product was flat, seasonally adjusted data showed as the recession in the euro zone weighs on the small economy, reliant on exports to it.

The economy grew by 1.8 percent in 2011, revised data showed.

The outgoing centre-right government has forecast economic expansion at 1.9 percent this year, while the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund see growth at 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Bulgaria GDP FY2012 Q4/12 Q3/12 Q2/12 FY/11

pct change y/y +0.8 +0.5 +0.6 +0.7 +1.8 pct change q/q n.a. +0.0 +0.1 +0.4 n.a