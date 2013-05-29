FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria parliament approves Socialist-led government
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

Bulgaria parliament approves Socialist-led government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s parliament approved a Socialist-led technocrat government led by Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski on Wednesday, putting an end to months of political deadlock in the European Union’s poorest country.

The new minority government is backed by the Socialists and their allies, the ethnic Turkish MRF party, which together control half of parliament seats.

Oresharski, 53, is a non-partisan former finance minister and won the post after centre-right rival GERB, ousted protests over low living standards in February, failed to secure enough support to form a cabinet despite winning most seats in a May 12 election.

