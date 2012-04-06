FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria govt faces no-confidence vote over energy
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 6 years

Bulgaria govt faces no-confidence vote over energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Motion unlikely to topple the government

* Socialists say quitting Belene nuclear project huge mistake

SOFIA, April 6 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s opposition Socialists filed a motion of no confidence in the centre-right government on Friday over its decision to cancel plans to build a 2,000 megawatt nuclear power station at Belene on the Danube river.

The motion, also backed by the nationalist Attack party, stands almost no chance of success because right-wing opposition parties are expected to back the minority cabinet of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

Three previous motions, over various issues, since the government took office in July 2009 have also failed. Opinion polls show Borisov’s GERB is still the most popular political party.

The European Union’s poorest state last month abandoned the building of the Belene plant, estimated to cost between 8 to 10 billion euros, saying it failed to attract foreign investors for the project to ensure its financing.

Bulgaria’s allies in Washington and Brussels have long called on Sofia to cancel the project, for which a previous administration had contracted Russia’s Atomsroyexport, on fears it would cement the country’s energy dependence on Moscow.

But opposition Socialists said by quitting the project, the Balkan country will face a steep rise in electricity prices and will be forced to import electricity.

“The decision is fatal for Bulgaria, for the Bulgarian nuclear energy and for the people,” Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev said.

The government is planning to expand the lifespan of its 2,000 megawatt nuclear plant at Kozloduy and build a 1,000 megawatt nuclear reactor there to meet its electricity needs. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.