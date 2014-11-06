FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria election winner to form minority government
November 6, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria election winner to form minority government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The winner of Bulgaria’s general election on Thursday signed an agreement to form a minority coalition government after a month of talks, a welcome breakthrough for a country reeling from a bank crisis and struggling to revive economic growth.

The centre-right GERB party will partner a group of five tiny pro-market parties, paving the way for former bodyguard Boiko Borisov to become prime minister again after he was toppled by street protests early last year.

“GERB is giving its best and I hope that the government will have a long life, because the European financing for the country and investments depend directly on it,” Borisov said on Thursday after the signing. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Dominic Evans)

