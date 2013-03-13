PROFILE-Bulgarian Prime Minister Marin Raikov

Position: Bulgarian prime minister

Incumbent: Marin Raikov, 52

Born: Dec. 17, 1960

Term: Raikov became interim prime minister March 13 after a centre-right government led by Boiko Borisov resigned in February. Tenure lasts until a new government is formed after the next parliamentary election in May 2013. He will also serve as an interim foreign minister.

Key Facts:

-- Career diplomat Raikov was appointed ambassador to France in 2009 by then-Prime Minister Borisov after being a deputy foreign minister. He has also been a deputy foreign minister.

-- Born in Washington DC to a family of diplomats, he graduated in International Relations from Sofia’s University of National and World Economy.

-- In 1987, Raikov joined the foreign ministry as an attache in the Balkans department.

-- His first appointment abroad was as a first secretary in Belgrade in 1992, during the war in Bosnia.

-- Raikov was a deputy foreign minister in the rightist cabinet of Ivan Kostov in 1998, when Bulgaria launched accession talks with the European Union.

-- From 2001 to 2005, Raikov was ambassador to France, representative to UNESCO and personal representative of the Bulgarian president at the international Francophone organisation.

-- Raikov, who speaks English, French and Russian, is married and a father of two. Colleagues describe him as proactive with a good background in administration which should help him in to organise a smooth election.

-- Analysts see him as a consensus rather than political figure, despite his stints as deputy foreign minister, and say he should have broad support during his time in office.