Bulgaria central bank chief to step down this week -finance minister
June 22, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 2 years ago

Bulgaria central bank chief to step down this week -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bulgarian central bank governor Ivan Iskrov will step down this week, the Balkan country’s finance minister said on Monday.

“We have a clearly voiced commitment of the Bulgarian National Bank’s governor Ivan Iskrov that he will tender his resignation this week,” Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told reporters.

Iskrov, whose six-year mandate expires in October, has repeatedly said he is ready to step down following a banking crisis if lawmakers agree on a successor, although the central bank rejected a June 4 statement he would do so this month. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Radu Marinas and Catherine Evans)

