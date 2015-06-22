UPDATE 1-Bulgaria's central bank chief to quit within days-finance minister

* Parliament hopes to pick new governor in early July

* Central bank cannot confirm minister’s statement

* Senior IMF economist Radev favourite to succeed Iskrov

By Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s finance minister said on Monday the governor of the central bank would step down this week, but the bank itself could not confirm the announcement.

“We have a clearly voiced commitment of the Bulgarian National Bank’s governor Ivan Iskrov that he will tender his resignation this week,” Vladislav Goranov told reporters.

A bank spokeswoman told Reuters by phone: “All I can say is that Ivan Iskrov has not resigned and has not declared his intention to do so. I wouldn’t like to comment on the finance minister’s statement.”

The search for a new governor is already under way following the collapse last year of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , which triggered the biggest banking crisis in the Balkan country since 1990s. The central bank was widely blamed for the collapse.

Lawmakers are expected to vote to choose a successor to Iskrov in early July.

Parliamentary hearings of the four candidates might take place as early as Wednesday.

Iskrov, whose six-year mandate expires in October, has said repeatedly he is ready to step down when lawmakers agree on a successor.

The new governor will have to tighten banking supervision, prepare the banks for health checks next year and work on Bulgaria’s plans to adopt the euro.

A favourite for the post is Dimitar Radev, a senior economist with the International Monetary Fund, whose nomination is backed by the ruling centre-right GERB party and their junior partners, the Reformist Bloc.

Radev is likely to be backed by the two main opposition parties, sources from the Socialists and the ethnic Turkish MRF party have said.

Other candidates include Biser Manolov, a financial expert on the board of the Deposit Insurance Fund, Grigorii Vazov, a former deputy economy minister, and Victor Yotzov, an economist who has been Bulgaria’s representative at the IMF. (Writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Andrew Roche)