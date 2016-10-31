FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Deadline for bids to use Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline extended by a month
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 31, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 10 months ago

Deadline for bids to use Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline extended by a month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The deadline for binding offers for the use of the natural gas pipeline between Bulgaria and Greece has been extended by a month to the end of November due to requests from bidders, the joint venture that runs the project said on Monday.

Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), estimated to cost 220 million euros ($240.68 million), has received nine expressions of interest to transport gas through it for a total capacity of 4.3 billion of cubic meters.

Earlier this month Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said four companies that have not participated in the first phase of the market test, have said they are interested in bidding, pending a nod from Bulgarian and Greek energy regulators.

Bulgarian state-owned energy holding company BEH has 50 percent in the joint venture, which will build the IGB pipeline, while Greek state energy firm DEPA and Italy's Edison hold 25 percent each.

The three shareholders in IGB, as well as Austria's OMV , Greece's Gastrade, U.S. Noble Energy and Azerbaijan's SOCAR have expressed an interest, among others.

Bulgaria and Greece last year agreed the decision to build the 182 km pipeline, which will help Sofia cut its almost total dependence on Russian gas and improve the security of its supplies. The gas link is expected to become operational in 2019. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.