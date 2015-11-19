FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aeroplane makes emergency landing in Bulgaria over bomb threat
November 19, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Aeroplane makes emergency landing in Bulgaria over bomb threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - An aeroplane with 161 people aboard made an emergency landing in the Black Sea city of Burgas on Thursday, following a bomb threat while en route to Egypt from Poland’s capital of Warsaw, Bulgarian authorities said.

All passengers and crew were evacuated, but no explosives have been found aboard, a spokeswoman for the Burgas airport told Reuters, adding that the airport remained closed.

“The plane landed in Burgas at 05.48 a.m. (0348 GMT) after a request for flight number LLP8015 travelling from Warsaw to Hurghada to make an emergency landing, due to a report of the presence of explosives on board,” the press officer said.

A passenger who alerted crew about a possible bomb admitted on questioning to having consumed alcohol, a police spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Polish national carrier LOT said the aircraft did not belong to the airline but was a charter, destined for the Egyptian city of Hurghada. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

