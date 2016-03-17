FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria files $1.3 bln lawsuit against Corpbank's main shareholder
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Bulgaria files $1.3 bln lawsuit against Corpbank's main shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Bulgaria filed a 2.2 billion leva ($1.3 bln) lawsuit against Tsvetan Vassilev, the main shareholder in insolvent Corpbank, on Thursday, accusing him of aggressively acquiring assets in the lender, that led to a subsequent liquidity crisis at the bank.

Corporate Commercial Bank was hit by a run on deposits in 2014 and collapsed later that year, triggering Bulgaria's biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. The country's central bank seized control of the bank, the country's fourth biggest, and shut it down.

Plamen Georgiev, the head of the Commission for Illegal Assets Forfeiture (CIAF), said on Thursday the lawsuit - the largest ever pursued by the commission - had been filed with the Sofia City Court.

Vassilev, the main shareholder in Corpbank, has been living in Serbia and Bulgarian authorities have been trying for 18 months to secure his extradition to face charges of embezzlement. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
