Bulgaria agrees 360 mln euro loan with Deutsche Bank
November 7, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Bulgaria agrees 360 mln euro loan with Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has agreed to take a 360 million euro ($486.99 million) loan via Deutsche Bank to finance its fiscal deficit this year, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) are the arrangers of the ‘Schuldschein’ loan, a traditional German debt instrument which Bulgaria is using for the first time.

The loan deal entails tranches of seven, 10 and 15 years paying fixed rate interest rates. It is conditional on parliamentary approval.

“The finance minister has signed promissory note loan contracts (Shuldscheindarlehen) maturing in 2020, 2023 and 2028 with fixed interest rates with Deutsche Bank as creditor and payment agent,” the ministry said in a statement.

The interest rates on the tranches will be determined after roadshows and subscription by investors, the ministry said.

Bulgaria opted for the ‘Schuldschein’ over a Eurobond due to the limited amount of time it had to organise the loan after the Socialist-led cabinet in August raised its fiscal deficit target for this year to 2 percent of GDP from an initial 1.3 percent.

The Balkan country operates a currency board pegging its lev currency to the euro and has one of the lowest public debt levels in the European Union at 17 percent of national output. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Gareth Jones)

