Bulgaria to raise up to 360 mln euros via Deutsche Bank in early Dec -FinMin

SOFIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bulgaria expects to finalise a promissory note loan via Deutsche Bank that aims to raise up to 360 million euros ($485 million) in early December to finance its budget shortfall, Finance Minister Petar Chobanov said on Monday.

Parliament has approved a loan deal that allows Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International to arrange a Schuldschein loan, a traditional German debt instrument that the European Union country will be using for the first time.

“I expect to wrap up the process in the beginning of December,” Chobanov told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum.

The loan deal entails tranches of seven, 10 and 15 years paying fixed-rate interest rates. The interest rates and other terms of the tranches will be determined after marketing among investors and preliminary subscriptions.

Bulgaria raised 950 million euros in a 5-year benchmark Eurobond last year, paying an annual coupon of 4.25 percent, and some local analysts say the new loans should be priced in line with that, with a small premium because the debt is not tradeable on an exchange.

The Socialist-led cabinet in August raised the country’s fiscal deficit target for this year to 2 percent of GDP from an initial 1.3 percent.

The Balkan country operates a currency board pegging its lev currency to the euro. It has one of the lowest public debt levels in the EU at 17 percent of national output.

Sofia plans to tap international markets next year to refinance $1.1 billion in global bonds that matures in early 2015. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)