FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bulgaria raises 290 mln euros to finance budget shortfall
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 14, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Bulgaria raises 290 mln euros to finance budget shortfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has raised 290 million euros ($398.18 million) in private placement Schuldschein loans to finance its budget shortfall, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Last month, the parliament has approved a deal that allows Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International to arrange the loan, a traditional German debt instrument that Bulgaria, a European Union member, will be using for the first time.

The loan deal entails tranches of seven, 10 and 15 years paying fixed-rate interest rates. ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.