9 months ago
Bulgarian ex-energy minister charged over nuclear project
#Energy
November 17, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

Bulgarian ex-energy minister charged over nuclear project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors charged former economy and energy minister Rumen Ovcharov on Thursday over state losses of more than 190 million euros ($204 million) related to a cancelled nuclear power project with Russia's Atomstroyexport.

The Balkan country cancelled the 10-billion-euro Belene project on the Danube River in 2012 after failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit the country's energy dependence on Russia.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Adrian Croft

