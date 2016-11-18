FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third former energy minister charged in Bulgaria over nuclear project
November 18, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

Third former energy minister charged in Bulgaria over nuclear project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bulgarian prosecutors charged former energy minister Delyan Dobrev on Friday with failing to take steps to stop payments to a consultancy engaged with a now-cancelled nuclear power project.

Dobrev is the third former energy minister charged with mismanagement that led to significant state losses in relation to the Belene nuclear plant.

Sofia cancelled the project in 2012 after failing to find investors and following pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit the country's energy dependence on Russia.

Prosecutors said Dobrev, while energy minister between 2012 and 2013, had not acted to stop payments to the consultancy, thus causing losses of 4.56 million levs ($2.48 million) to state energy firm NEK.

Dobrev voluntarily gave up his parliamentary immunity last month in relation to the investigation. He has denied any wrongdoing, and reiterated to journalists on Friday that he was innocent.

An arbitration court has ruled Bulgaria needs to pay more than 600 million euros ($635 million) in compensation to Russian company Atomstroyexport over the project.

In 2008, Atomstroyexport and Bulgarian state energy firm NEK signed a contract for the design, construction and installation of units 1 and 2 of the Belene plant. ($1 = 0.9436 euros) ($1 = 1.8414 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
