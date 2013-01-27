FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgarians support building of new nuclear plant-exit polls
January 27, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Bulgarians support building of new nuclear plant-exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A majority of Bulgarians supported the building of a new nuclear power plant in the country’s first referendum since the fall of communism, exit polls showed on Sunday, increasing pressure on rightist government which has opposed the plan.

While the low turnout of between 19.5 and 20.3 percent means the result will not be binding, it shows Prime Minister Boiko Borisov’s policies have alienated many voters and complicated his campaign for a July election. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

