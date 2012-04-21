Bulgaria nuclear plant shuts reactor for annual repair

SOFIA, April 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s sole nuclear power plant, Kozloduy, has shut down one of its 1,000 megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance, the company said on Saturday.

During the procedure, the reactor will be refuelled and other equipment will be repaired, the power station said in a statement.

It said the reactor would be disconnected from the national grid until the end of May.

The other Soviet-made 1,000 megawatt unit at the state-owned plant on the Danube was working at full capacity.

Some 35 percent of the electricity produce in Bulgaria, the leading power exporter in south-eastern Europe, comes from Kozloduy. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Patrick Graham)