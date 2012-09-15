Bulgaria shuts nuclear reactor for annual maintenance

SOFIA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Kozloduy nuclear power plant said on Saturday it has shut down one of its two, 1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance.

Unit Six of the Balkan country’s only nuclear plant on the Danube River will also be reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel during the switch off.

Kozloduy said the reactor would be disconnected from the national grid until the end of October.

The other Soviet-made 1,000 megawatt unit at the state-owned plant, Unit Five, was working at full capacity.

Some 35 percent of the electricity produced in Bulgaria, the leading power exporter in south-eastern Europe, comes from Kozloduy. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Nick Macfie)