UPDATE 1-Bulgaria to pay 600 mln euros to Russia over cancelled nuclear project

SOFIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has agreed to pay about 600 million euros ($655 million) in compensation to Russia's Atomstroyexport for the cancelled Belene nuclear power project, state energy company NEK said on Wednesday.

An international arbitration court had ruled in June that Sofia should pay compensation for nuclear equipment it ordered from the Russian company before cancelling the 10 billion euros project in 2012.

The Bulgarian parliament has voted in favour of state aid for NEK to allow it to make the payment, though EU approval for the aid is still needed.

Under the arrangement, NEK and Atomstroyexport agreed that if payment of the total 601.6 million euros is made by Dec. 15, the Russian company will not seek interest worth some 24 million euros.

Bulgaria cancelled the project on the Danube River after failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit its energy dependence on Russia.

Bulgaria expects to get one fully assembled nuclear reactor and parts of a second one from Atomstroyexport after it pays the compensation. It is considering the opening of a tender to seek investors willing to install the equipment at Belene.

Former Bulgarian energy minister Delyan Dobrev on Monday gave up his parliamentary immunity to charges relating to the alleged loss of state funds in the project and denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors have already charged another former energy minister and two executive directors at NEK in connection with Belene. All have denied any wrongdoing.