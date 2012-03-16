Bulgaria PM shuffles cabinet with eye on election

* Centre-right leader replaces health, energy ministers

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday to spur much-needed health and energy reforms, though analysts doubted he would push potentially unpopular measures through before an election due in 2013.

Borisov’s centre-right GERB party still enjoys strong public support and is well ahead of the Socialist opposition, but pollsters say a weak economic recovery in the European Union’s poorest member is slowly eroding its popularity.

A recent scandal over government bonuses - after which ministers repaid $400,000 they had received during the downturn - and higher prices for medicines have also hit Borisov, a former firefighter and bodyguard who cultivates a macho image.

He has shied away from major reforms, needed to help Bulgaria make its state sector more efficient and catch up with other EU members, fearing an upheaval could knock his ratings.

But Borisov told state television channel BNT he aimed to push ahead. “I want reforms to start happening (in the health sector),” he said.

“If we look at the energy sector three years ago and the energy now -- there is no difference.”

The departure of the two outgoing ministers was announced late on Thursday with Stefan Konstantinov becoming the third health minister to quit since Borisov took office in July 2009, resigning after a row about a spike in the prices of medicines.

Health policy has been a thorn in Borisov’s side as years of post-communist neglect and lack of political will for reforms have left many hospitals understaffed, heavily indebted and lacking contemporary equipment and even medicines.

Desislava Atanasova, chairwoman of parliament’s health commission, will take over the challenge of overhauling a sector that accounts for 4 percent of government spending.

Outgoing Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov will be replaced by his former deputy, Delyan Dobrev.

ELECTORAL CLOCK TICKING

Political analysts said Borisov’s moves were aimed more at giving the appearance of action rather than making serious changes before a parliamentary election due in June 2013.

“It is true that the drop in GERB’s popularity is small, but its image is suffering a blow,” said Boriana Dimitrova with independent pollster Alpha Research.

“From now to the general elections Borisov will try to consolidate his party officials and ‘put out fires’, rather than carry out real reforms.”

Borisov said Bulgaria had been too slow to build new gas links to neighbouring Turkey and Greece and end its almost complete dependence on Russian gas supplies.

He also pointed to delays to the South Stream natural gas pipeline which aimed to bring Russian natural gas to southern and central Europe - one of the few Russian-backed projects that Sofia supports.

Bulgaria is also set to cancel plans for a new, 2,000 megawatt nuclear plant at Belene, for which a previous administration had contracted Russia’s Atomstroyexport, Borisov said.

Washington and Brussels have long expressed concerns that the plant would increase Bulgaria’s dependence on Moscow.

The Balkan country gets over 95 percent of its natural gas from Russia’s Gazrpom and its only operational oil refinery is owned by LUKOIL.

Its only nuclear plant currently operational, Kozloduy, which produces more than 35 percent of Bulgaria’s electricity, has Soviet-made reactors. (Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Sam Cage and Robin Pomeroy)