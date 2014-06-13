FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's government survives fifth no-confidence vote
June 13, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Bulgaria's government survives fifth no-confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sofia, June 13 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s ruling coalition survived its fifth no-confidence vote on Friday as pressure for a snap election mounts following a poor showing in May’s European Parliament elections.

Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski’s government won the vote with 114 votes to 109 despite the nationalist Attack party, which has propped up the minority government for the past year, voting with the opposition.

Opposition MPs cheered “resign” as Oresharski walked into parliament. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)

